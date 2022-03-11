Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $84.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.72 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.7% on a year-over-year basis. Genius Sports updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

GENI traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.62. The company had a trading volume of 47,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,820,248. Genius Sports has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $25.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.17.

Get Genius Sports alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GENI. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Genius Sports by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 13,108 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Genius Sports by 52,922.3% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 345,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 344,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Genius Sports by 875.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 141,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after acquiring an additional 126,635 shares in the last quarter. 45.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Genius Sports to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.53.

Genius Sports Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.