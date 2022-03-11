Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,220 Shares of FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCB)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCB – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FNCB Bancorp were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in FNCB Bancorp by 174.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 306,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after buying an additional 194,830 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in FNCB Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its stake in FNCB Bancorp by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 97,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 41,779 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in FNCB Bancorp by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in FNCB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $2,077,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNCB opened at $9.58 on Friday. FNCB Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.90 and a 12 month high of $9.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.21 and its 200-day moving average is $8.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.47 million, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.77 million for the quarter. FNCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 35.64%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. FNCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.30%.

In other news, SVP Lisa L. Kinney sold 4,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $45,429.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

FNCB Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its products and services include online, mobile and telephone banking, debit cards, check imaging and electronic statements, residential mortgage loans, construction, land acquisition and development loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, state and political subdivision loans, wealth management, and deposit activities.

