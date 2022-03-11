Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 152,647 Shares of Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 566,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,647 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verb Technology were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Verb Technology by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,402,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,926,000 after buying an additional 779,580 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Verb Technology in the second quarter valued at $177,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Verb Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $465,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Verb Technology by 29.9% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 54,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 12,453 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verb Technology in the second quarter valued at $57,000. 8.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VERB opened at $1.08 on Friday. Verb Technology Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $3.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $76.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.03.

Verb Technology Co, Inc engages in transforming how businesses captivate and engage customers. The firm’s Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform is based on its proprietary interactive video technology and comprises a suite of sales enablement business software products offered on a subscription basis.

