Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 1,822 Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAGS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 77.1% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.75% of the company’s stock.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

Shares of PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $12.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.54. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 52 week low of $11.81 and a 52 week high of $61.65.

A number of research firms have commented on PAGS. Bradesco Corretora reduced their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $63.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

About PagSeguro Digital (Get Rating)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.