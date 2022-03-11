Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ORIX were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of ORIX during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of ORIX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ORIX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of ORIX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $299,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ORIX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of ORIX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th.

NYSE:IX opened at $92.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.66. ORIX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.51 and a fifty-two week high of $112.91. The firm has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.24.

ORIX Profile (Get Rating)

ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

