Geode Capital Management LLC Has $1.05 Million Stake in ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 763 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ESSA Bancorp were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ESSA Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESSA Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in ESSA Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $508,000. 50.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ESSA Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ESSA Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

ESSA Bancorp stock opened at $18.30 on Friday. ESSA Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $14.79 and a one year high of $18.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.77 and its 200 day moving average is $17.16. The firm has a market cap of $191.95 million, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.40.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 24.54%. As a group, analysts predict that ESSA Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. ESSA Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, trust and advisory services. It offers personal and business banking, government financial services, investment and wealth management, retirement planning and insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Loans, Commercial, Obligations of states and political subdivisions, Home equity loans and lines of credit, Auto loans and Other.

