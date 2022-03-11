GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.082 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This is an increase from GeoPark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

GeoPark has a payout ratio of 6.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect GeoPark to earn $4.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.9%.

NYSE GPRK opened at $15.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.87. GeoPark has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $18.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $920.33 million, a PE ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 1.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered GeoPark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of GeoPark by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 100,216 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GeoPark by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 54,571 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 14,059 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in GeoPark by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in GeoPark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $387,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in GeoPark by 1,462.9% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 26,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 24,870 shares during the period. 36.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GeoPark Company Profile (Get Rating)

GeoPark Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production for oil and gas reserves. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, and Corporate. The company was founded by Gerald Eugene O’Shaughnessy and James Franklin Park in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Condes, Chile.

