Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Position Reduced by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,758,000. Cpwm LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 31,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,163 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 123,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,648,000 after purchasing an additional 7,081 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 423,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 401,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,016,000 after acquiring an additional 36,499 shares in the last quarter. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.76.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $57.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.27. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.32 and a fifty-two week high of $74.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.84). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 45.27%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.61%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $108,037.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $963,740.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

