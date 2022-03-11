Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC cut its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Old Port Advisors lifted its position in General Electric by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 9,960 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 2.0% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 13.7% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in General Electric by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 23,424 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of General Electric from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.63.

GE stock traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.19. The stock had a trading volume of 114,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,023,443. The firm has a market cap of $102.45 billion, a PE ratio of -14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.97. General Electric has a 12-month low of $85.29 and a 12-month high of $116.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.77.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.14%.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

