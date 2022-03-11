Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at $2,937,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 28.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 4.3% during the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 98,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,750,000 after buying an additional 4,076 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.6% during the third quarter. First American Bank now owns 29,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,178,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth about $2,815,000. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on STZ. TheStreet raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $254.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.17.

NYSE STZ traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $215.02. 3,246 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,124,732. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.35 and a 12 month high of $258.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a PE ratio of -712.13, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $233.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.71.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is -310.00%.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

