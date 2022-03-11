Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Purchases 780 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $151.35. The company had a trading volume of 74,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,971,691. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.61. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $136.56 and a 52 week high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

