Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Sells 373 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,366 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Sitrin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,391,000. Aries Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 573.5% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 33,474 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,652,000 after acquiring an additional 28,504 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 577.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,203 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 6,139 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,598,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,448 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. OTR Global raised Lowe’s Companies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.30.

NYSE LOW traded up $1.34 on Friday, hitting $225.51. 63,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,894,763. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $232.99 and a 200-day moving average of $229.72. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.23 and a 52 week high of $263.31. The stock has a market cap of $151.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.34.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $13.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

