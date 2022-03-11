Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridge Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 107.4% in the second quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 78,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,645,000 after purchasing an additional 40,734 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at $8,286,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 257.8% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,065,000.

Shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $123.68. 1,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,987. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $121.99 and a 1-year high of $149.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.76.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

