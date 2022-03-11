Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 325.0% from the February 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

OTCMKTS:GJNSY remained flat at $$23.86 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.15. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a one year low of $21.86 and a one year high of $26.74.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Pareto Securities lowered Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, Pension, and Retail Bank. The General Insurance Private segment offers insurances related to motor, property, accident and health, and leisure.

