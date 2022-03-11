Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

NYSE CO opened at $4.22 on Thursday. Global Cord Blood has a 1 year low of $3.81 and a 1 year high of $6.31. The firm has a market cap of $512.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oasis Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Global Cord Blood by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,905,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,174,000 after purchasing an additional 400,636 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Global Cord Blood by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,775,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,291,000 after purchasing an additional 17,208 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Global Cord Blood by 130.4% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 448,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 253,949 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Global Cord Blood by 914.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 221,265 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 199,444 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Global Cord Blood by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 204,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 23,885 shares during the period. 8.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants.

