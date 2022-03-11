Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Director Purchases $19,999.98 in Stock

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) Director Henry Cole purchased 1,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.54 per share, for a total transaction of $19,999.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE GMRE opened at $15.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.82 and a twelve month high of $18.51. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.52 and its 200 day moving average is $16.20.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17). Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 3.20%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is presently 431.60%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GMRE shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on Global Medical REIT from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Medical REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 615,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,089,000 after buying an additional 129,117 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 93,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 8,102 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Global Medical REIT during the 2nd quarter worth about $837,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 6,132 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 244,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,613,000 after buying an additional 18,068 shares during the period. 70.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

