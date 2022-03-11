Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 156,300 shares, a decline of 74.0% from the February 13th total of 600,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 224,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Shares of POTX traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,796. Global X Cannabis ETF has a 12 month low of $4.38 and a 12 month high of $18.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.35.
The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.153 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Global X Cannabis ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.15.
