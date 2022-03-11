GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) Receives $3.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.50.

GOCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of GoHealth from $13.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of GoHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of GoHealth from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of GoHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GoHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in GoHealth by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,766,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,484,000 after buying an additional 467,177 shares in the last quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of GoHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,653,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in GoHealth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,369,000. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in GoHealth in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,904,000. Finally, Eversept Partners LP increased its stake in GoHealth by 1,731.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 1,261,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,824 shares during the period. 46.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOCO traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.13. 30,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,052,575. The stock has a market cap of $362.40 million, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.13. GoHealth has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $12.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93.

About GoHealth (Get Rating)

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

