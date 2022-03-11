Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Get Rating) by 43.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 14.1% in the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 345.6% in the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $63.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.83 and its 200 day moving average is $68.89.

