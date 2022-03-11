Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Shares Sold by Howard Wealth Management LLC

Howard Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,820 shares during the quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $738,000. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 52,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after purchasing an additional 5,427 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,856,000. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 20.2% in the third quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 49,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF stock remained flat at $$99.97 during mid-day trading on Friday. 122,079 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,741. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a one year low of $99.91 and a one year high of $100.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.04.

