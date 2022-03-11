Good Hemp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GHMP) Short Interest Up 385.7% in February

Good Hemp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GHMP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, an increase of 385.7% from the February 13th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS GHMP traded down $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,128. Good Hemp has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $4.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.33.
