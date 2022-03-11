good natured Products (OTCMKTS:SLGBF) Stock Price Down 10.2%

good natured Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGBF – Get Rating) shares were down 10.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.42 and last traded at $0.42. Approximately 2,434 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 29,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

Separately, National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of good natured Products in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.53 and its 200 day moving average is $0.63.

good natured Products Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes bioplastics for use in packaging and durable product applications in Canada and the United States. It offers packaging products for baked goods, deli and prepared meals, and fruits and veggies; home and business products, including totes and crates, stacking posts for legal desk trays, vertical file holders, self-stacker desk trays, pencil holders, paper clip dispensers, and recyclers and waste collectors; pallet stretch wraps and resins; compostable take out containers, such as hot cups and lids, plates, carry out boxes, cutlery, and soup bowls and lids; and plastic sheet and film products, including extruded roll stock sheets for thermoformed packaging.

