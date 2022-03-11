Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF) Trading Down 0.6%

Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF – Get Rating) shares were down 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.90 and last traded at $15.90. Approximately 400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 1,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.99.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Goodman Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.09.

Goodman Group engages in the development, owning, and management of industrial property and business space. It involves in the investment in directly and indirectly held industrial property, investment management, property services, and property development. The company was founded by Gregory Leith Goodman in 1989 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

