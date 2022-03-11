GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Receives $32.69 Average Price Target from Analysts

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.25.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GDRX shares. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of GoodRx from $49.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of GoodRx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $41.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of GoodRx from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered GoodRx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on GoodRx from $43.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of GDRX traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.98. 3,525,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,071,725. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -213.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of -0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 13.42, a current ratio of 13.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. GoodRx has a 12-month low of $13.79 and a 12-month high of $48.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.16.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $213.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.51 million. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. GoodRx’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. Research analysts expect that GoodRx will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Andrew Slutsky sold 35,829 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total transaction of $1,160,859.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Idea Men, Llc sold 2,600 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $85,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 535,379 shares of company stock worth $18,359,372 in the last ninety days. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in GoodRx by 15.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,705,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,999,000 after purchasing an additional 639,551 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in GoodRx by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,939,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,369,000 after acquiring an additional 742,906 shares during the period. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP bought a new stake in GoodRx in the fourth quarter valued at $52,276,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in GoodRx by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,088,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,569,000 after acquiring an additional 102,426 shares during the period. Finally, Petrus Trust Company LTA bought a new stake in GoodRx in the third quarter valued at $32,047,000. 54.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

