Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GSHD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 73,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,346,000 after acquiring an additional 4,328 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 457,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,275,000 after purchasing an additional 149,978 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,016,000 after purchasing an additional 11,212 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 114.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,664,000 after purchasing an additional 27,991 shares during the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GSHD stock opened at $72.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 288.52, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.70. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 1-year low of $63.26 and a 1-year high of $181.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.99.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $40.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Michael C. Colby sold 801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total value of $104,250.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael C. Colby sold 9,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $1,212,274.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,138 shares of company stock worth $6,350,863 in the last 90 days. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on GSHD. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $135.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Goosehead Insurance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.71.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines of insurance. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

