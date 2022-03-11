GPM Growth Investors Inc. Has $15.47 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

GPM Growth Investors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,983 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 7.7% of GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $15,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,079,812 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,451,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757,667 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Microsoft by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,454,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,534 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,913,212 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,225,773,000 after purchasing an additional 206,880 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,107,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 32,935,957 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,922,351,000 after purchasing an additional 623,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $286.45. The company had a trading volume of 587,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,962,691. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $229.35 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $311.27. The company has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group set a $360.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays set a $363.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Fundamental Research increased their price target on Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.99.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

