Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grab Holdings Limited offer superapp in each of food deliveries, mobility and the e-wallets segment of financial services. It operates principally in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Grab Holdings Limited, formerly known as Altimeter Growth Corp., is based in MENLO PARK, Calif. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GRAB. Citigroup lowered their target price on Grab from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Grab from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $5.70 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Grab in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a buy rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Grab in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set a buy rating and a $7.90 price target for the company. Finally, DBS Vickers downgraded shares of Grab from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $5.60 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Grab currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.89.

GRAB stock opened at $3.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.58. Grab has a 12-month low of $2.98 and a 12-month high of $13.29.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRAB. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Grab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grab in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Grab during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grab during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grab in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

