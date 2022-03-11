Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Shares of NYSE AJX opened at $11.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market cap of $264.06 million, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.76. Great Ajax has a 1 year low of $10.83 and a 1 year high of $14.74.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). Great Ajax had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 54.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Great Ajax will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Great Ajax by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.

