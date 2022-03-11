Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.
Shares of NYSE AJX opened at $11.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market cap of $264.06 million, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.76. Great Ajax has a 1 year low of $10.83 and a 1 year high of $14.74.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Great Ajax by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.
Great Ajax Company Profile (Get Rating)
Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Great Ajax (AJX)
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
- A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for Great Ajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Ajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.