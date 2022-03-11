Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $23.09

Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.09 and last traded at $24.22, with a volume of 981523 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.43.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Green Dot from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Green Dot from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Green Dot from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Green Dot from $63.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Green Dot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.22.

The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.54 and a 200 day moving average of $39.56.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $330.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.35 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Green Dot Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Green Dot news, Director Glinda Bridgforth-Hodges sold 3,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $106,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,410 shares of company stock worth $157,533. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Green Dot in the fourth quarter worth about $17,888,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 16,693 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Green Dot by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 14,399 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,371,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,690,000 after acquiring an additional 155,256 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 242,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,781,000 after acquiring an additional 30,045 shares during the period. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT)

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology and registered bank holding company, which engages in providing modern banking and money movement products that are accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services, Processing and Settlement Services, and Corporate and Other.

