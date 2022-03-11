Greenlane Renewables (OTCMKTS:GRNWF) Price Target Lowered to C$2.25 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Greenlane Renewables (OTCMKTS:GRNWF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Greenlane Renewables from C$3.00 to C$3.15 in a research report on Friday.

Shares of Greenlane Renewables stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.90. 3,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,407. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.89 and its 200 day moving average is $1.04. Greenlane Renewables has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $2.00.

Greenlane Renewables Inc designs, develops, sells, and services a range of biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and for injection food waste facilities into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

