Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Greenlight Capital Re had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 3.80%.

NASDAQ:GLRE traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.98. 213,069 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,722. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Greenlight Capital Re has a 1 year low of $6.60 and a 1 year high of $9.71. The company has a market cap of $236.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.41.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 57.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 110.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 5.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 82,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 4.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 113,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 4,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 5,044 shares in the last quarter. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. operates as a specialist property and casualty reinsurance company. It specializes in underwriting traditional property and casualty reinsurance, risk innovation, and strategic partnerships. The company was founded on July 13, 2004 and is headquartered in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.

