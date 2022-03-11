Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Trading Down 10.6%

Shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) traded down 10.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.69 and last traded at $9.77. 15,052 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 982,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.93.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Grid Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $45.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $40.00 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Grid Dynamics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Grid Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.94.

The company has a market cap of $632.94 million, a PE ratio of -77.15 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.61 and its 200-day moving average is $29.64.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $66.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.79 million. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 12.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 120.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Grid Dynamics news, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total transaction of $146,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Grid Dynamics by 120.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Grid Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Grid Dynamics during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new position in Grid Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Grid Dynamics by 161.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

