Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Gritstone bio had a negative return on equity of 38.51% and a negative net margin of 155.88%.

Shares of GRTS traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.95. The company had a trading volume of 3,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,941,125. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.54 million, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 0.42. Gritstone bio has a 1 year low of $4.11 and a 1 year high of $15.99.

Get Gritstone bio alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Gritstone bio by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Gritstone bio by 331.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 15,191 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gritstone bio by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 5,410 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Gritstone bio by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 42,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Gritstone bio by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Gritstone bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Gritstone bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gritstone bio, Inc clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing the next generation of cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company was founded by Andrew Allen, Timothy Chan, Mark Cobbold, Graham Lord, Naiyer Rizvi and Jean-Charles Soria in August 2015 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gritstone bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gritstone bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.