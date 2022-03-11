Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) SVP Sells $166,680.00 in Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 5,556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $166,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Grocery Outlet stock opened at $29.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.91, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of -0.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.98. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $21.01 and a 12 month high of $42.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The business had revenue of $782.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.71 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 2.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GO. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 126.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 20.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,399,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,166,000 after acquiring an additional 408,405 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 9.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 473,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,409,000 after acquiring an additional 42,247 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the second quarter worth $319,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the second quarter worth $144,000. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GO shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America cut Grocery Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Cowen raised their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Grocery Outlet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.40.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

