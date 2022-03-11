Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) SVP Sells $166,680.00 in Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 5,556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $166,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Grocery Outlet stock opened at $29.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.91, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of -0.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.98. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $21.01 and a 12 month high of $42.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The business had revenue of $782.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.71 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 2.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on GO shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America cut Grocery Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Cowen raised their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Grocery Outlet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.40.
Grocery Outlet Company Profile (Get Rating)
Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.
