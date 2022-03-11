Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) EVP Eric Carre Sells 21,841 Shares

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) EVP Eric Carre sold 21,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total value of $762,250.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

HAL opened at $37.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.69 and a 200-day moving average of $25.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $39.38. The company has a market capitalization of $34.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 2.41.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.45%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen raised their target price on Halliburton from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Halliburton from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.89.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,462,484 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,542,867,000 after acquiring an additional 4,047,725 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,475,992 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,314,476,000 after acquiring an additional 389,378 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 39,013,261 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $843,467,000 after acquiring an additional 546,241 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $487,897,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Halliburton by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 20,700,390 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $528,378,000 after buying an additional 313,993 shares during the period. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

