Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTLZF) Short Interest Up 2,200.0% in February

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTLZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 2,200.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Hamilton Thorne from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of HTLZF stock opened at $1.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.57. Hamilton Thorne has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $1.81.

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. engages in the provision of laboratory instruments, consumables, software and services to the assisted reproductive technology (ART) and developmental biology research markets. Its brands include Hamilton Thorne, Embryotech, and Gynemed. The company was founded by Meg Spencer and Diarmaid H.

