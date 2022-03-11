Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $158.68.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hannover Rück from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Hannover Rück from €198.00 ($215.22) to €191.00 ($207.61) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Hannover Rück from €146.00 ($158.70) to €145.70 ($158.37) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Hannover Rück from €185.00 ($201.09) to €188.00 ($204.35) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Hannover Rück in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Get Hannover Rück alerts:

HVRRY opened at $78.68 on Friday. Hannover Rück has a 12-month low of $74.03 and a 12-month high of $102.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.89. The company has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.89.

Hannover Rueck SE engages in the provision of reinsurance activities. It operates through the Property and Casualty Reinsurance, and Life and Health Reinsurance business segments. The company was founded on June 6, 1966 and is headquartered in Hannover, Germany.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.