HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $51.50 Million

Brokerages forecast that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) will post $51.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for HarborOne Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $51.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $51.70 million. HarborOne Bancorp posted sales of $69.86 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will report full-year sales of $219.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $208.00 million to $231.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $231.80 million, with estimates ranging from $218.30 million to $245.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover HarborOne Bancorp.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $53.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.75 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HONE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ HONE traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $15.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $802.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.73 and a 200-day moving average of $14.43. HarborOne Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.99 and a 12-month high of $15.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 53.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,649,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,001,000 after acquiring an additional 919,950 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 12.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 30.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 304,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,373,000 after acquiring an additional 72,001 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 24.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,703,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,427,000 after acquiring an additional 338,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 126.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 35,955 shares in the last quarter. 56.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of co-operative banking services. It operates through the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment consists primarily of interest earned on loans and investment securities and service charges on deposit accounts.

