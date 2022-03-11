Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Shares Gap Down to $5.23

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.23, but opened at $4.99. Harmony Gold Mining shares last traded at $4.93, with a volume of 142,523 shares.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HMY shares. Investec upgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. HSBC downgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Harmony Gold Mining from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harmony Gold Mining presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.02 and a 200-day moving average of $3.80.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.026 dividend. This is an increase from Harmony Gold Mining’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HMY. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 492.5% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 69,369 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 57,662 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 169.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,208 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 65,598 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 124.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 519,088 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 287,488 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 186.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 286,514 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 186,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 531,499 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 131,608 shares in the last quarter. 25.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY)

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves in building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Phoenix, Kalgold, Waste Rock Dumps, Central Plant Reclamation, Moab Khotsong, Bambanani, Joel, Doornkop, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, and Unisel.

