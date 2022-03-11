Head-To-Head Contrast: Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC) versus Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY)

Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC – Get Rating) and Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.7% of Mission Valley Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 23.0% of Commercial National Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Commercial National Financial and Mission Valley Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Commercial National Financial $21.71 million N/A $6.37 million $1.61 7.76 Mission Valley Bancorp N/A N/A $2.30 million $1.58 9.81

Commercial National Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Mission Valley Bancorp. Commercial National Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mission Valley Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Commercial National Financial has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mission Valley Bancorp has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Commercial National Financial and Mission Valley Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Commercial National Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Mission Valley Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Commercial National Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Mission Valley Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Commercial National Financial pays out 34.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mission Valley Bancorp pays out 9.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares Commercial National Financial and Mission Valley Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commercial National Financial 29.33% N/A N/A Mission Valley Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Commercial National Financial beats Mission Valley Bancorp on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Commercial National Financial (Get Rating)

Commercial National Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The firm offers banking services to individuals, agricultural businesses, commercial businesses, and light industries, through its subsidiary. It provides loans to individuals for home mortgages, automobiles and personal expenditures, and loans to business enterprises for current operations and expansion. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Ithaca, MI.

About Mission Valley Bancorp (Get Rating)

Mission Valley Bancorp is a bank holding company, which provides a full range of banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company is headquartered in Sun Valley, CA.

