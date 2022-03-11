Head-To-Head Contrast: SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) & Mobiquity Technologies (OTCMKTS:MOBQ)

Mobiquity Technologies (OTCMKTS:MOBQ – Get Rating) and SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Mobiquity Technologies alerts:

This table compares Mobiquity Technologies and SurgePays’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mobiquity Technologies $6.18 million 0.95 -$15.03 million N/A N/A SurgePays $54.41 million 0.84 -$10.72 million N/A N/A

SurgePays has higher revenue and earnings than Mobiquity Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Mobiquity Technologies and SurgePays, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mobiquity Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A SurgePays 0 0 2 0 3.00

SurgePays has a consensus target price of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 71.96%. Given SurgePays’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SurgePays is more favorable than Mobiquity Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.3% of Mobiquity Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of SurgePays shares are held by institutional investors. 47.9% of Mobiquity Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of SurgePays shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Mobiquity Technologies and SurgePays’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mobiquity Technologies -269.91% N/A -170.02% SurgePays -19.55% N/A -117.33%

Summary

SurgePays beats Mobiquity Technologies on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mobiquity Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of mobile advertising network. It focuses on driving awareness and foot-traffic throughout its indoor mall-based beacon network. The company was founded by Dean L. Julia, Scott J. Novack, and Michael D. Trepeta in March 1998 and is headquartered in Shoreham, NY.

SurgePays Company Profile (Get Rating)

SurgePays, Inc. operates as a technology-driven company, which focuses on building a supply chain software platform as an alternative to traditional wholesale supply chain distribution models. It offers goods and services direct to convenience stores, bodegas, minimarts, tiendas and other corner stores, providing goods and services primarily to the underbanked community. The company was founded on August 18, 2006 and is headquartered in Bartlett, TN.

Receive News & Ratings for Mobiquity Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobiquity Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.