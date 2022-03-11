Head-To-Head Review: Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) versus Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER – Get Rating) and Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Acer Therapeutics has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

10.7% of Acer Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.8% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 18.1% of Acer Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 62.5% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Acer Therapeutics and Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acer Therapeutics $1.26 million 28.39 -$15.37 million ($0.88) -2.84 Mirum Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$103.27 million ($6.11) -3.59

Acer Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Mirum Pharmaceuticals. Mirum Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Acer Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Acer Therapeutics and Mirum Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acer Therapeutics 0 1 1 0 2.50 Mirum Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 1 3.20

Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $48.80, suggesting a potential upside of 122.73%. Given Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mirum Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Acer Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Acer Therapeutics and Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acer Therapeutics N/A -317.05% -32.44% Mirum Pharmaceuticals N/A -156.06% -75.58%

Summary

Mirum Pharmaceuticals beats Acer Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Acer Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Acer Therapeutics, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapies for medical needs. Its product pipeline includes ACER-001 Edsivo and ACER-2820. The Edsivo is a type of celiprolol for Vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome. The ACER-001 is for the treatment of urea cycle disorders and Maple Syrup Urine diseases. The company was founded on March 15, 1991 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

