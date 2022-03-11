Head to Head Survey: Next Hydrogen Solutions (OTC:NXHSF) & ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR)

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) and Next Hydrogen Solutions (OTC:NXHSF – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.5% of ACM Research shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.0% of ACM Research shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares ACM Research and Next Hydrogen Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACM Research 14.54% 9.91% 6.43% Next Hydrogen Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ACM Research and Next Hydrogen Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACM Research $259.75 million 4.39 $37.76 million $1.71 37.31 Next Hydrogen Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ACM Research has higher revenue and earnings than Next Hydrogen Solutions.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for ACM Research and Next Hydrogen Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ACM Research 0 0 5 0 3.00 Next Hydrogen Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

ACM Research presently has a consensus target price of $120.00, suggesting a potential upside of 88.09%. Given ACM Research’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe ACM Research is more favorable than Next Hydrogen Solutions.

Summary

ACM Research beats Next Hydrogen Solutions on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ACM Research (Get Rating)

ACM Research, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield. The company tools can be used in fabricating foundry, logic and memory chips including dynamic random-access memory, or DRAM, and 3D NAND-flash memory chips. The company was founded by David H. Wang and Hui Wang in January 1998 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

About Next Hydrogen Solutions (Get Rating)

Next Hydrogen Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells water electrolyzers to convert intermittent renewable electric power sources into clean hydrogen. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

