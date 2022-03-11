Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Short Interest Update

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a drop of 70.7% from the February 13th total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HEINY traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.05. 84,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,073. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.85 and its 200 day moving average is $53.75. Heineken has a one year low of $42.59 and a one year high of $61.88.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heineken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Heineken from €101.00 ($109.78) to €108.00 ($117.39) in a report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Heineken from €94.00 ($102.17) to €95.00 ($103.26) in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.33.

Heineken NV engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through the following segments: Africa, Middle East and Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; Europe; Head Officer and Other or Eliminations. It offers products under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, Mort Subite, Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout and Blind Pig brands.

