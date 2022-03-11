Helikon Investments Ltd Decreases Position in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

Helikon Investments Ltd decreased its position in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,442,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,863,592 shares during the period. Eldorado Gold accounts for 48.9% of Helikon Investments Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Helikon Investments Ltd owned 9.00% of Eldorado Gold worth $153,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 7.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,703,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,091,000 after buying an additional 387,346 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 1,952.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,082,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,284,000 after buying an additional 4,834,490 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 11.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,995,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,153,000 after buying an additional 307,190 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 123.6% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,666,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,613,000 after buying an additional 1,474,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 4,734.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,825,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,115,000 after buying an additional 1,788,174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.67.

Shares of NYSE:EGO traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.49. 81,901 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,770,059. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.31. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $12.37. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Eldorado Gold had a positive return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $244.60 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

