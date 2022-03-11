HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) PT Set at €47.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($51.09) price target on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays set a €113.00 ($122.83) price objective on HelloFresh in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €39.00 ($42.39) price objective on HelloFresh in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oddo Bhf set a €88.00 ($95.65) price objective on HelloFresh in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €110.00 ($119.57) price target on HelloFresh in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €114.00 ($123.91) price target on HelloFresh in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HelloFresh currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €84.11 ($91.42).

Shares of HFG stock opened at €37.40 ($40.65) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €52.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is €72.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57. HelloFresh has a 1 year low of €33.41 ($36.32) and a 1 year high of €97.50 ($105.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.50, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.40.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

