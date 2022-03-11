Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a drop of 82.9% from the February 13th total of 74,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 191,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HLDCY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Henderson Land Development from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Henderson Land Development from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Henderson Land Development from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

HLDCY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.99. 168,248 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,167. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.29. Henderson Land Development has a fifty-two week low of $3.68 and a fifty-two week high of $5.05.

Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Stores and Supermarket-Cum-Stores Operations, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy segments.

