Henry James International Management Inc. Has $37,000 Position in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Henry James International Management Inc. lessened its position in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,932 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,135 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Banco Bradesco by 1,146,373.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,628,000 after buying an additional 515,868 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,592,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,171,000 after purchasing an additional 151,657 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 430,309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 156,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 343,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 136,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays assumed coverage on Banco Bradesco in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

NYSE:BBD traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,904,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,826,043. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.83. The company has a market capitalization of $39.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $5.70.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.0027 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 7.32%.

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

