Henry James International Management Inc. Purchases 263 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Henry James International Management Inc. grew its stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TM. SRB Corp bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,813,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,799,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,097,000 after purchasing an additional 165,451 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 966,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,928,000 after purchasing an additional 86,208 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,451,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 503,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,443,000 after purchasing an additional 51,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

NYSE TM traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $164.43. 391,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,051. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $191.51 and a 200-day moving average of $183.67. Toyota Motor Co. has a one year low of $149.00 and a one year high of $213.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $229.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.49.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Toyota Motor Profile (Get Rating)

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.