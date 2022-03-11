Henry James International Management Inc. Purchases 350 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Henry James International Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,237 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. SAP comprises about 1.7% of Henry James International Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $5,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,555,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SAP by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,128 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SAP by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 78,425 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SAP by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,944 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SAP by 230.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,607 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 16,453 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently commented on SAP. StockNews.com upgraded SAP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on SAP from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group raised SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Cowen dropped their price target on SAP from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.00.

Shares of SAP stock traded down $3.34 on Thursday, hitting $108.51. The company had a trading volume of 874,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,196. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.16. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $104.14 and a 1 year high of $151.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.02 and a 200-day moving average of $135.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.25.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.13 billion. SAP had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 15.56%. Equities analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

